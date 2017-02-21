Horses rescued in Owyhee animal neglect case

The rescued horses are recovering at a pasture in Eagle. (Photo: IHR)

A horse rescue group says they've saved 17 horses from a dire situation in Owyhee County.

Video provided by Idaho Horse Rescue shows some of the horses at their pasture in Eagle.

The group says they were contacted by the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office about 38 starving horses that were seized in an animal neglect case.

