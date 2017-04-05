Historic snow and rain don't seem to be helping the sliding of homes in the Boise foothills. (Photo: Sky7/KTVB)

BOISE - Historic snow and rain don't seem to be helping the sliding of homes in the Boise foothills.

Sky7 was able to capture new aerial video of the Alto Via Court neighborhood Wednesday. KTVB's drone operators said they could actually hear the pops and cracks of what seemed to be the crumbling structures.

Residents were forced to move out and abandon their homes after the shifting land was discovered last spring.

The Ada County Highway District continues to monitor the situation and asks the public to stay out of the area for their own safety.

ACHD will not provide specifics on how far the hillside has shifted, citing ongoing litigation.

A group of homeowners is suing the highway district along with the city of Boise and the developer of the homes, saying someone should have noticed the hillside was unstable before the houses were constructed.

Here's a look back at the damage in February:

