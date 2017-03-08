Homes demolished for new apartments near BSU

The demolition work is underway. A new apartment building is planned for the site near Boise State University. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - Construction is underway for a new apartment building near Boise State University.

Houses on a plot of land between Boise, Beacon and Oakland are being demolished for the project.

A private developer is constructing the building that will be geared toward students. It is not affiliated with Boise State.

The developer says the building will have 94 units, and will have amenities such a fitness center, study area and rooftop deck.

The developer says the project is expected to be completed in July 2018.

