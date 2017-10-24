Homeowners still working to get into their homes, months after flood

Canyon County homeowners are still repairing their homes after they were damaged by flooding when a culvert failed and a road collapsed. (Photo: Dean Johnson/KTVB)

CANYON COUNTY - More than two months later, some Canyon County homeowners are still working to pick up the pieces. Many are not even living in their homes after they were flooded when a culvert failed and the road collapsed onto a nearby irrigation ditch.

“Working on the house, pretty much every hour. Not sleeping,” homeowner Don Bassett said.

This as every project is one step closer to the Bassetts being able to move back into their home.

“It's been a race against time. It's getting cold and we've been cold. We finally have hot water so that's been nice,” Bassett said.

MORE: Canyon County homeowners begin to clean up after flood: "We lost everything"

Don and his wife have slept inside their shop for the past two months as they’ve worked to repair the extensive damage that was done by the floodwaters.

“We're probably $60,000 into it now,” Bassett said.

Much of it coming out of pocket, as not being in a flood plain, many didn’t have flood insurance.

“Everybody's just figured out financing for them on their own some are pay as you go. Some are getting loans,” Bassett said.

The Canyon County Highway District No. 4 did approve up to $850,000 in emergency funding to help with both the road and homeowner’s repairs. The district says about $750,000 of that has gone to the homeowners to help get them back into their homes before winter.

Dave Jones, Canyon County Highway District No. 4 director, says all the funding is coming from their budget, which means they will not have as much funding for their roadways or to purchase any new equipment. Jones tells KTVB doing nothing wasn’t any option.

MORE: Emergency funds will help fix flooded homes in Canyon County

Homeowners like Lori Hardin say all the funding has helped them get back into their homes.

“Two nights ago we got to sleep in our house for the first time,” Hardin said.

However, they’re still far from finished as the Hardins still have nothing covering their concrete sub-floor, their kitchen is still wrapped in plastic, and they don’t’ have any safe drinking water as they still have problems with E.coli.

“It came back bad, we treated it. It came back good, then the recheck came back bad, treated it again. So it's a continuous problem,” Hardin said.

Problems homeowners are working to get fixed by winter.

“It's been a rush and anxious to get into the house because of the weather change and the weather is getting colder,” Hardin said. “My husband has pretty much quit his job just to rebuild the house."

MORE: Official: Flood that damaged 22 homes was "absolutely avoidable"

In addition to the emergency funds, homeowners are also filing claims with the state insurance agency: Idaho Counties Risk Management. This is separate from the emergency declaration and those emergency funds.

The maximum payout is only $500,000 for all the 21 homeowners to split.

© 2017 KTVB-TV