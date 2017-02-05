Homeowners scramble as Boise neighborhood floods

Homeowners in a South Boise neighborhood had to scramble to protect their properties as rising floodwaters threatened their homes. (Photo: Alicia Farina)

BOISE - Homeowners in a South Boise neighborhood were piling sandbags around their properies Sunday afternoon in an attempt to keep floodwaters at bay.

Photos sent to KTVB by a neighbor show a flooded street in the South Fork subdivision off of South Cole Road. Floodwaters can be seen encroaching on driveways and lawns in the cul-de-sac.

"I think it's jaw-dropping," said Alicia Farina, who is a homeowner. "A lot of us weren't expecting the flooding to this magnitude. We knew once the snow did melt the flood would come but not flooding backyards and creating ACHD to come down and fix it for us."

The Ada County Highway District had trucks on scene Sunday evening, working to pump the water from the street.

Another neighbor said several homes in the subdivision had flooded.

The flooding comes as warmer temperatures and rain in recent days has begun melting off some of the snow from this winter's historic snowfall.re

