Homeowner speaks out after losing home to fire: 'That was our safe place'

MERIDIAN - It's been three days since a Meridian home was destroyed by a fire. The family who lived in that home lost everything.

"That was our home," said Stacy Roberts. "That was our safe place, that was our place to be as a family."

Roberts and her two young sons were headed home after her daughter's soccer game when they noticed smoke from Interstate 84.

"With every turn I took on the way home I was like, 'oh my goodness I think that's the same side of the freeway,'" said Roberts. "Then I took another turn and said 'boy that's close to where we live,' and then it was 'I think that's our neighborhood'.'"



The final turn onto her street confirmed Roberts' worst thoughts as her sons were in the back seat of her car.

"It was hard to see and they were screaming in the back," Roberts said. "It was a surreal moment all of our neighbors were out front."

In the three days since the fire, the family of six has been in shock. While they've lost everything, including a family dog, there is a positive they reflect on.

"We're unbelievably thankful that we weren't home at the time," said Roberts. "Wherever we go from here the six of us will be together and we'll get through it."

Roberts says in the past, she and her family have been the ones to lend a helping hand when needed.

"To be on the receiving side is when you fully comprehend the outpouring of support from everybody," Roberts said.

From donations to well wishes, the help has given them a new start.



"As a mom, to be able to comfort my kids with a blanket or to know when they go back to school this week they at least have clothes to wear and supplies, I cannot thank everybody enough because I honestly don't know how we would've done it without the support we've received."

If you'd like to help, you can make a donation here.

