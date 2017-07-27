Homedale teen killed in crash near Wilder

WILDER - One person died and four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Wilder Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Rodeo Lane and Red Top Road, just north of Wilder.

According to Idaho State Police, 20-year-old David Chavez Jr. was driving on Rodeo Lane and failed to stop at the intersection, colliding with a pickup driven by 40-year-old Scott Hoskins.

A passenger in Chavez's pickup, 18-year-old Jorge Sanchez of Homedale, died at the scene. Hoskins, Chavez, and two passengers in Chavez's vehicle were taken by ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell.

Police say none of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

