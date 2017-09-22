Homedale K-9 officer recovering from surgery

Homedale K-9 officer Goose

BOISE - Our thoughts are with a Homedale K-9 officer today as he recovers from surgery and losing almost all of his blood.

Goose was suffering with internal bleeding and went into surgery last night.

During surgery, doctors found the source of that bleeding, which turned out to be a mass on his spleen.

The spleen was removed and now they are waiting for test results as Goose recovers.

