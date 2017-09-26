Homedale K-9 back on the job after surgery

(Photo: Homedale Police Department)

HOMEDALE - The Homedale Police Department welcomed back its furriest officer today!

His name is Goose, and he went into surgery Friday night from internal bleeding.

Goose's spleen was removed and his handler, Officer Kingston, says he also needed two blood transfusions to replace the blood he lost.

Kingston told us that the 10-year-old Czech shepherd was suffering separation anxiety, so he brought him into work this morning.

Here is a picture from the Homedale Police Department's Facebook page.

Although he isn't allowed to jump into any trucks or play ball yet, Goose is back on duty sniffing lockers at Homedale schools with his student resource officer partner.

© 2017 KTVB-TV