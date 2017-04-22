Historic steam locomotive chugs into Boise

BOISE - The 'Living Legend', Union Pacific's No. 844 steam locomotive, has been chugging along the tracks for more than 70 years. Now, it's taking hundreds for a ride.

"It burns oil in a fire, and the fire boils water which creates steam which drives the wheels," said Eriks Garvso with Boise Parks and Recreation Department. "That's how the steam engine works."

The steam engine was met with hundreds of people over in the Nampa yard and even more along the way to Boise Depot, marking the depot's 92nd anniversary. For those getting the chance to ride today it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"It's very personal," said Ed Dickens Jr. the Senior Manager with Heritage Operations. "We spend a lot of time working on the locomotive, getting it ready. Operating a machine like this, caring for it is a team effort."

A team effort from the inside of the locomotive, to those working behind the scenes.

"The vast Union Pacific network is behind us making this happen," Dickens said.

For many, it was their first time on a train. For others, the sound of the whistle and the rock of the cars took them back in time.

"This is the trip of a lifetime," said Carole Santistevan from Nampa.

For decades she watched her husband board a steam locomotive in Nampa.

"He was a locomotive engineer for 34 years with Union Pacific and when he retired in 2008 his route was from Nampa to Legrand," Santistevan said.

Today, Santistevan got to sit back and experience it for herself.

"This is the way to go," Santistevan said. "It's more than special, its a treat. A big treat."

While thousands of people will be enjoying the Living Legend at the Boise Depot on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials with Operation Lifesaver are urging everyone to be caution when it comes to trains.

In 2016, Idaho ranked 31st in the nation for collisions at railroad crossings. There were 20 that year resulting in nine nonfatal injuries.

Officials say these types of incidents can be preventable. Travis Campbell with Operation Lifesaver says there are some tips you can follow to make sure you stay safe, starting with slowing down at a grade crossing and looking both ways then listening for any nearby trains.

"If there are tracks there we want folks to remember that there could be a train there anytime, 24 hours a day," said Campbell. "If you see tracks think train."

Campbell says an average freight train goes about 55 miles per hour and from that speed, it takes them more than a mile to stop. Campbell says the safest option is to stay off the tracks. If you want to take pictures, he says take them at a safe distance to keep yourself out of danger.

A spokesperson with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department says they're expecting even more people to stop by the Boise Depot on Sunday, so they are urging people to park at Ann Morrison Park and walk to the Depot, because parking will be extremely limited.

