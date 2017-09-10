Historic Idaho railroad bridge turns 120

The Guffey Railroad Bridge spans the Snake River.

MELBA, IDAHO - Canyon County is celebrating a special anniversary this month.

The historic Guffey Railroad Bridge at Celebration Park is turning 120 years old.

The bridge was constructed by Carnegie Steel in 1897 on behalf of the Boise, Nampa & Owyhee Railroad.

It was originally built to carry heavy loads of gold and silver ore from Silver City to Nampa.

At the time of its completion it was the tallest railroad bridge in the United States.

It was abandoned in 1947, but later saved from demolition by the Idaho State Historical Society.

Today it simply stands as a beautiful piece of Idaho history.

