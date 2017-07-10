Highway 93 closed due fast-moving brush fire

The Antelope Fire (Photo: BLM)

U.S. Highway 93 about 5 miles south of Shoshone is closed in both directions due to a fast-moving brush fire.

The Bureau of Land Management says the Antelope Fire is being fueled by 25 mph wind gusts.

Seven air tankers are dropping retardant on the fire. Other resources battling the blaze include 8 engines, one dozer and four overhead.

The fire was started by lightning Sunday.

Some structures in the area are threatened by the fire.

Estimated containment is 8 p.m. Monday. Crews expect to have the fire under control by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The BLM is urging people to avoid the area. Fire behavior has been erratic.

KTVB / KTFT is off the air in the Twin Falls and Hailey areas. Maintenance crews are unable to get to the problem because of fire activity and the road closure.

© 2017 KTVB-TV