Pregnant woman taken by Lifeflight after rollover crash

KTVB 4:24 PM. MDT July 14, 2017

BOISE --  A pregnant woman was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after her car rolled over at Highway 16 and Colton Lane north of Firebird Raceway.  

The Eagle Fire Department says the vehicle landed upside down and extrication was needed to get the woman who was 22 weeks pregnant out of the vehicle.

Highway 16 was blocked in both directions but has been reopened. 



