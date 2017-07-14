Rollover crash on Highway 16 (Photo: Eagle Fire Department) (Photo: Salzman, Gary)

BOISE -- A pregnant woman was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after her car rolled over at Highway 16 and Colton Lane north of Firebird Raceway.

The Eagle Fire Department says the vehicle landed upside down and extrication was needed to get the woman who was 22 weeks pregnant out of the vehicle.

Highway 16 was blocked in both directions but has been reopened.









