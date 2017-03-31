High school students help Boise go green

The new recycling bins are now being used in Julia Davis Park in Boise. (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE - Some local students and the city of Boise joined forces today to expand the city's recycling program.

Over the last two years high school students from Sage International School developed a model for recycle bins that add on to existing trash cans.

Today students finally got to install their new recycling containers in Julia Davis Park.

The idea is that the new containers will encourage people to go green and recycle.

Students, teachers, and the city all agree that they turned out great.

"Had the kids take it on like a regular project present the design, get the feedback make the changes and go through that whole process," said Gui Falconer.

The students branded their product the 'TerraLuna' to acknowledge the unique crescent moon shaped design of the container and to honor their former classmate and fellow inventor, Terra Louis, who passed away in May of 2015.

Students involved in the creation of the bins were part of the Sage's design technology program

