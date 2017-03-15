High river levels, too early to tell if it will impact float season

BOISE - While it will be months before people jump in the river for the official float season, KTVB wanted to know, how these water levels today will impact floaters this summer.

“We had a group of word champion kayakers here in Barber Park over last few days working and doing tricks, but for the public floaters this is way above and beyond what we would want to see, it’s just not safe,” said Scott Koberg, Ada County’s Director of Parks and Waterways.

Koberg says the river is five times higher today than what is considered safe for the public to float, but there is plenty of time for that to change.

“The average opening date over the last 15 years has almost always coincided with he first day of summer, which is June 22nd,” said Koberg.

Up until then, Koberg says they're keeping a close eye on the following...

“The snowpack we have in the mountains, the storage in the reservoirs above us, Lucky Peak, Anderson Ranch and Arrowrock, irrigation demands for farmers,” said Koberg.

All these elements will determine how much water is flowing downstream.

Aside from the river level, Koberg says it's going to have to get a lot warmer than it is now before people want to climb into their inner tubes and rafts.

And firefighters will have to do some heavy lifting.

“That debris will be removed from that area and will inventory again, and we will do several test floats to see if we are comfortable opening river to public at that time,” said Koberg.

Until then, it's recommended to be cautious around the Boise River, even walking nearby on the Greenbelt with your pets.

“There’s quite a bit happening in the river we just need to wait and see when Mother Nature decides and the water managers up stream decide, we will have a better understanding of what’s left,” said Koberg.

