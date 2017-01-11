Herb farmer setback after greenhouses collapse

Five greenhouses at Purple Sage Farms collapsed under the weight of snow. (Photo: Dean Johnson/KTVB)

MIDDLETON - Tim Sommer and his business, Purple Sage Farms, has been providing fresh herbs to the Treasure Valley for nearly 30 years, which means Sommer has seen a lot of winters.

"We were here in '90-91, that was a big snow year very cold temperatures," Sommer said.

However, he says even the winter of 1990-1991 didn't hurt his business as much as this winter. On Sunday, the Purple Sage Farms lost five of its 12 greenhouses after they caved in under the weight of snow.

"Added so much weight, so fast they began to collapse," Sommer said.

To help save the other seven, Tim's son, Mike Sommer, who's also the general manager of Purple Sage Farms, says they had to cut holes in the plastic roofing to allow the snow to fall through.

"It was hard, but we had to tie knives onto sticks and cut all of the plastic and watch it all fall down and kinda give up and save the structures. It will put us back for a few seasons, to get back on track, but we saved the structures and that's the main thing," Mike said.

Mike added that it's still early to tell, but he anticipates they lost about 50 percent of their crop and that will set them back at least a couple of months.

"We're going to be able to salvage some, but it's a major setback," Tim said.

The family plans to dismantle all five of the damaged greenhouses. Tim says though they're not going to be able to do that until the spring as they still have several feet of snow around them.

"We'll proceed, this is nothing, this is not unlike things that happen in farming, just in other ways and not to this degree, but it happens," Mike said.

Even with the holes in the roof and even some of those roofs touching the ground, the Sommers say they're not going to let that stop them from providing food to the valley.

"We'll just have to climb around the plastic," Mike said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help with the Purple Sage Farms.

Copyright 2016 KTVB