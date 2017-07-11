Heat magnifies mechanical problems in car

A truck bursts into flames (Photo: KTVB)

Did you know hot weather can cause your car or truck to overheat?

In some cases that can lead to your vehicle catching fire.

Over the last three weeks KTVB has reported on multiple car fires and that made us wonder how the heat impacts cars.

Fire officials said the heat can play a role in car fires, but it's not the direct cause. That’s typically goes back to maintenance.

"We see car fires on a regular basis kind of regardless of heat, but it does seem like during the hot months we see more for whatever reason it is,” Ron Johnson, a division chief with Boise Fire, said.

He said they've been responding these types of fires often.

"It seems like several car fires a week lately whether that's from mechanical or electrical malfunctions or exasperated by the heat we're having,” he said.

Johnson said the leading cause of car fires is usually mechanical or electrical. And during these hot months those issues are magnified.

"If the vehicle is leaking oil or any other combustible liquids on a hot, an already hot exhaust pipe, and with the heat we're having it does definitely contribute to the possibility of car fires,” he said.

Look for red flags: your dashboard-- especially in newer cars -- will you tell you something is wrong -- don't ignore that. Any leaks in your driveway are another sign that something might be wrong and strange smells when you start the car are all things you need to pay attention to.

