Fire broke out Friday morning in a chicken coop in Star. No chickens were lost in the fire. (Photo: Eagle Fire Department)

STAR, IDAHO - Fire departments from Star and Eagle extinguished a fire inside a chicken coop in Star this morning.

Star's fire chief says the blaze started when heat lamps used to keep the chickens warm, caught the straw on fire.

Crews were quickly able to put the fire out.

Officials say the chickens are OK and there was minimal damage to the coop itself.

Copyright 2016 KTVB