Hazmat teams descend on Nampa home

Hazmat teams responded to a Nampa home after report of a meth lab Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

NAMPA - Hazmat teams, police and officials from the state forensics lab converged on a Nampa home Sunday afternoon after reports of a meth lab inside the house.

The incident happened at a home on the corner of 16th Avenue North and 7th Street North, across the street from Lakeview Park.

The intersection was partially blocked throughout the afternoon to make room for a number of emergency vehicles, including fire engines, hazmat trucks, and police vehicles.

Nampa Police spokesman Sgt. Tim Riha said just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon, someone who lived at the home reported a possible meth lab. Less than an hour later, police confirmed the report and called in resources from multiple agencies, including the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.

Some of the teams began clearing out of the home at about 8 p.m., but there was still activity there until late Sunday night.

A neighbor said police had been to the home several times over the last few weeks.

According to Riha, there have been no arrests so far, but police may begin issuing warrants once all of the evidence is processed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

