Haystack fire (Photo: Kuna Fire)

KUNA -- Kuna firefighters are tackling a large haystack fire that sparked early Thursday morning.

The fire is burning in the area of Kuna Cave Road, and is not threatening any homes of other buildings.

An engine and a water tender were dispatched to the fire. Crews say they plan to let the fire burn until it is more manageable, and can be fully extinguished.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

As summer temperatures rise into the triple digits, fire officials urge farm and dairy owners to make sure hay is stacked properly in small portions with fire breaks, and that haystacks are placed far away from farm equipment or structures.



