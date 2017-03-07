Hay barn catches fire in Kuna

Barn fire in Kuna (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

KUNA -- Firefighters have extinguished a fire in a hay barn in Kuna.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Kuna Road and South Maple Grove Road.

Meridian Fire says the flames did not spread to the house, but are still smoldering in the hay inside the barn. Fire officials say they do not believe any animals were hurt in the blaze.

It's unclear how the fire started. Firefighters say windy conditions and the amount of flammable material in the barn are creating challenges for the crews. Three engines and a battalion chief responded.

No one was hurt.

