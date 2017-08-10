Hawks Bike Night raises awareness for prostate cancer

Dozens of bikes rode around the bases before the Hawks game Thursday night to raise awareness for prostate cancer. Dozens of bikes rode around the bases before the Hawks game to raise awareness for prostate cancer. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

You could hear a lot of motorcycles at Memorial Stadium Thursday for "Bike Night."

Dozens of bikes rode around the bases before the Hawks game to raise awareness for prostate cancer. The Idaho Urology Institute sponsored the event that leads up to the Blue Ribbon Rally in September.

Michael Alb started the Blue Ribbon Rally and says it has raised more than $120,000 to help men going through prostate cancer treatments in our community.

Although Alb hasn't had prostate cancer he says he knows too many people who have battled it and wants to create more awareness through events like the Blue Ribbon Rally and Bike Night.

