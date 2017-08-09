Hanover Fire near Riggins continues to grow

The Hanover Fire (Photo: inciweb)

RIGGINS, IDAHO - The Hanover Fire northeast of Riggins has burned almost 6,500 acres – more than 10 square miles.

The fire started after a lightning strike on August 1st.

A public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8 o'clock Mountain Time in the gym at Salmon River High School in Riggins.

The Salmon River Road is open and the Salmon River is open to all activities. But the fire has been moving slowly down slope toward the river, and firefighter equipment and activity has increased on the Salmon River Road east of Riggins.

Also, helicopters may start dipping from the river, so rafters and other recreationists are advised to watch out for that.





