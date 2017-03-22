Hackers compromise Idaho Dept. of Labor job-search accounts

Idaho Department of Labor (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Idaho Department of Labor says about 170,000 of the department's 530,000 job-seeker accounts have been compromised by hackers.

The hacking incident on March 12-13 affects current and past users of the IdahoWorks job-search engine and involves America's Job Link - the Kansas-based, multi-state system that operates IdahoWorks.

Accounts created on and after March 14, 2017 were not affected.

Information that may have been viewed by hackers includes names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth. The Department of Labor is notifying those whose accounts may have been compromised by email or regular mail.

IdahoWorks users whose accounts may have been viewed are being advised to place a fraud alert on their credit reports and let law enforcement know if they experience any suspicious activity.

A toll-free number to answer affected users' questions, as well as updated information, will be posted here starting Thursday.

Ten states use America's Job Link job-search services, and a total of 4.8 million accounts are believed to have been compromised.

The other states affected are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Oklahoma and Vermont.









