Groundbreaking for new school for teen parents

BOISE - The Salvation Army broke ground today on the new Booth Marian Pritchett School for parenting teens.

The new school, located on Emerald Street between Maple Grove Road and Mitchell Street, will have room for 250 students, including boys. That's up from the 50 students the current school in Boise's North End can accommodate.

“The old facilites are definitely past their prime," said Major Michael Zielinski, Divisional Commander, Cascade District. "The old facility still has a steam boiler for heating the building and no air conditioning. So in the summer days, even those late spring days, it gets a little toasty. so this is a much needed renovation and improvement."

Money for the new school was raised by the Building Futures Campaign. They've raised over $7 million, but still need another $1.2 million to reach their goal.

