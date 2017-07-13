Ground broken on new Nampa park

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new park was held Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

NAMPA - A 28-acre lot in northern Nampa may soon be home to a new park.

City officials and the public gathered to celebrate the future Orah Brandt Park with a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon.

The park will be located at Franklin Boulevard and Cherry Lane thanks to land donated by Don Brandt -- a city developer.

A preliminary plan for the park includes a playground, swimming pool, sports practice fields and more.

The park will be built in phases.

A completion date has not been set, with officials saying it all depends on funding.

© 2017 KTVB-TV