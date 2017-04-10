Ground broken for Caldwell's Indian Creek Plaza

CALDWELL - A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for Caldwell's Indian Creek Plaza.
The city council approved design plans for the $5.5 million project back in September.
These are artist renderings of what the plaza will look like when it’s complete.
It will feature state-of-the-art amenities including a splash pad, an outdoor concert venue and an ice skating rink.
City leaders say it will help revitalize Caldwell's downtown core.
Indian Creek Plaza is slated to open late this year or early next year.
