Grocery Outlet wraps up summer food drive

The Salvation Army says this donation will help families in need. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - A summertime donation drive is giving the Salvation Army a boost in the fight against hunger.

The Grocery Outlet on Fairview Avenue in Boise donated more than $6,000 in cash and food raised during the seventh annual "Independence from Hunger" food drive.

The campaign took place through the month of July.

Major Bob Lloyd, the Salvation Army's Treasure Valley coordinator, says the help couldn't come at a more crucial time for families who struggle to make ends meet.

"Families really struggle during the summer,” Lloyd said. “Children are home, so they're having to feed their children meals that ordinarily they would get at school. Also, we've seen a lot more clients' utility bills go up over the summer because it's been so hot."

"The need for food is a huge struggle, and people don't realize that in the summer months the food banks are almost empty," said store owner Amanda Steele. "It's awesome that people step up and help out."

Grocery Outlet raised the money for the Salvation Army by asking customers to donate at the check stands.

