GreenBike unveils new Kristin Armstrong bike

The Boise GreenBike system unveiled the new Kristin Armstrong bike this morning. This "green bike" is actually painted black and is modeled after Armstrong’s Olympic bike

This bike will join 15 other new bikes that are available as part of Boise’s bike share program, a service of Valley Regional Transit.

During the next year, every time the black Armstrong bike is rented, one dollar will be donated to the Kristin Armstrong Youth Scholarship Fund.

Armstrong says she is excited that a model of her bike will be joining the GreenBike fleet and that she hopes it will inspire people to get active.

"There is a health crisis, there is childhood obesity but there also is diabetes, there are other health issues that we have going on and we need to focus on healthier us. This bike, I hope it motivates you and I hope you feel like I do when I get on my bike," said Armstrong.

Boise GreenBike also announced that they will soon be adding 16 new bike station hubs.

The majority of the new hubs are funded by a Communities in Motion implementation grant, which was awarded last fall.

