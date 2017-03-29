Greenbelt flooding forces changes to Boise Spring Run

A closure sign posted along the Boise River Greenbelt warns of flooding along the popular pathway. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE - Flooding along the Boise River Greenbelt has forced organizers of the Boise Spring Run to relocate the start and finish lines of Saturday's race.

While flooding has been occurring along the Greenbelt for weeks, it was the new flooding this week under the 9th Street Bridge that forced the move from Esther Simplot Part to Julia Davis Park.

Flooding on the Boise Greenbelt under the 9th Street Bridge has forced organizers of the Boise Spring Run to relocate the event. (Photo: Boise Parks and Recreation)

"There's just no way to get the runners through (the original course)," said race director Keith Hughes. "As of right now, everything on the north side of the river from Julia Davis Park east is high and dry.

"There's a few little damp spots where some water is coming over the edge of the Greenbelt," Hughes added. "But that part of the course looks great."

EVENT GUIDE: Boise Spring Run

Runners in the 5K, 10K and half-marathon will leave from Julia Davis Park, go east on the north side of the Boise River towards Warm Springs Golf Course. The changes mean that the half-marathon runners will do two laps. To avoid congestion, organizers made the decision to close registration on Tuesday.

"We don't want to overload a two-lap course," Hughes said, adding that for those who can't take part in the run, there will still be plenty of entertainment for spectators.

The 2nd annual run is the first event in the 2017 Run Boise Race Series. KTVB is a proud partner in the series.

