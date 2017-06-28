Grass fire scorches fence, threatens homes in Columbia Village

A grass fire threatened homes in Columbia Village on Wednesday. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - A fast-moving grass fire threatened homes for a time Wednesday afternoon in the Columbia Village subdivision.

The fire burned about one acre off of Mimosa Way just before 4:30 p.m. According to the Boise Fire Department, the fire scorched a couple trees and a fence, but no homes were damaged.

Strong winds and dry grasses fueled the blaze, but firefighters on scene said that the fire was slowed because the grass in the area had been cut short.

Neighbors are credited with using garden hoses to keep the flames at bay until crews arrived.

The fire was determined to be human caused.

