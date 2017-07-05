Old Freeze Out Fire (Photo: Thomas Spencer / First Person)

EMMETT - Multiple agencies are working to stop a grass fire burning near Emmett. A spokesperson for Boise BLM confirmed the fire has already destroyed one home and a barn.

No other homes are currently threatened.

The fire started around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near Little Freezeout Hill along Idaho 16. An official said the highway remains open, but there are closures on secondary roads in the area.

Gem County Fire, Eagle Fire, Middleton Fire and the BLM are assisting in firefighting efforts.

The fire is still considered active, with no estimate on containment or control at this time.

This is a breaking news story. KTVB has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

