A house was destroyed Friday evening just off Interstate 84 in Meridian. (Photo: Lisa Chavez/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - A house was destroyed Friday evening just off Interstate 84 in Meridian.

Ada County dispatch said the fire was reported at around 6:23 in the 5000 block of West View Drive.

The hillside leading up to the home from the freeway was also burned. It was unclear if the two fires were connected.

A KTVB photographer who got as close as she could to the home said it appeared to be completely destroyed, and that another appeared to be threatened.

Several photos sent in by our viewers showed the home fully engulfed in flames.

Traffic on I-84 was moving, however it was moving slowly.

Multiple agencies responded, including fire crews from Nampa and Meridian, and the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KTVB-TV