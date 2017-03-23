Grants awarded to improve Boise neighborhoods

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter announced the neighborhood reinvestment grants at Liberty Park Thursday. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE - Neighborhoods across Boise are being enhanced thanks to a series of new grants.

Mayor Dave Bieter announced the approval of 34 project grants totaling $555,000 and 24 mini grants worth more than $43,100.

The money is part of Boise's "Energize Our Neighborhoods" initiative where neighborhood associations apply for grants to better their community.

Thanks to the campaign, the newly formed Liberty Park Neighborhood Association will now have a facility to house meetings.

“We put together a grant to say this is our most pressing need for our neighborhood association, so we submitted that request and today we heard the mayor honor that, and so we are going to get the first piece of infrastructure to really unite our neighborhood,” said Neil Jenkins, president of the Liberty Park Neighborhood Association.

All grants awarded are focused on the arts, children, safety, sustainability and transportation.

2017 Neighborhood Reinvestment Grant Awards

Neighborhood Association

Project

Amount

Arts & History / Placemaking - Total $361,174 - 60% of total

North & East End(s) FDR Interpretive Project $10,600

Liberty Park Shelter & Tables (Liberty Park) $50,000

Sunset Shelter (Sunset Park) $67,259

Vista Traffic Box Art (x3) $8,100

West Bench Traffic Box Art (x3) $7,500

Townsite/West Valley Historical Interpretation Signage $6,000

West Valley Landscaping & Signage $106,215

Various (City-wide) Urban Trails Program Signage $105,500

Children & Youth - Total $57,400 - 7% of total

Depot Bench Playground Equipment (Jefferson Elementary) $56,000

South Boise Village Outdoor Updates (Garfield Elementary) $1,400

Public Safety - Total $37,500 - 6% of total

Lusk District Greenbelt Solar Pedestrian Lighting $37,500

Transportation - Total $98,926 - 16% of total

Central Bench Cassia Park Bridge $75,000

Sunset/Veterans Park(s) Bike Repair Stations $4,892

Sunset Sunset Project (fence, lighting, art, xeriscaping) $19,034

Totals

Total Capital Projects (14) $555,000

Total Mini-Grants (24) $43,100

Total Garden Insurance (4) $1,900

Total 2017 NRG Grants $600,000

