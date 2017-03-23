Grants awarded to improve Boise neighborhoods

BOISE - Neighborhoods across Boise are being enhanced thanks to a series of new grants.
Mayor Dave Bieter announced the approval of 34 project grants totaling $555,000 and 24 mini grants worth more than $43,100.
The money is part of Boise's "Energize Our Neighborhoods" initiative where neighborhood associations apply for grants to better their community.
Thanks to the campaign, the newly formed Liberty Park Neighborhood Association will now have a facility to house meetings.
“We put together a grant to say this is our most pressing need for our neighborhood association, so we submitted that request and today we heard the mayor honor that, and so we are going to get the first piece of infrastructure to really unite our neighborhood,” said Neil Jenkins, president of the Liberty Park Neighborhood Association.
All grants awarded are focused on the arts, children, safety, sustainability and transportation.
2017 Neighborhood Reinvestment Grant Awards
Neighborhood Association
Project
Amount
Arts & History / Placemaking - Total $361,174 - 60% of total
North & East End(s) FDR Interpretive Project $10,600
Liberty Park Shelter & Tables (Liberty Park) $50,000
Sunset Shelter (Sunset Park) $67,259
Vista Traffic Box Art (x3) $8,100
West Bench Traffic Box Art (x3) $7,500
Townsite/West Valley Historical Interpretation Signage $6,000
West Valley Landscaping & Signage $106,215
Various (City-wide) Urban Trails Program Signage $105,500
Children & Youth - Total $57,400 - 7% of total
Depot Bench Playground Equipment (Jefferson Elementary) $56,000
South Boise Village Outdoor Updates (Garfield Elementary) $1,400
Public Safety - Total $37,500 - 6% of total
Lusk District Greenbelt Solar Pedestrian Lighting $37,500
Transportation - Total $98,926 - 16% of total
Central Bench Cassia Park Bridge $75,000
Sunset/Veterans Park(s) Bike Repair Stations $4,892
Sunset Sunset Project (fence, lighting, art, xeriscaping) $19,034
Totals
Total Capital Projects (14) $555,000
Total Mini-Grants (24) $43,100
Total Garden Insurance (4) $1,900
Total 2017 NRG Grants $600,000
