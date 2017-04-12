Grand opening of Boise Watershed River Campus
City leaders hosted a grand opening ceremony Wednesday at the newly completed Boise Watershed River Campus, a $3.1 million dollar project with the mission of educating visitors on the critical roles that water plays in the Treasure Valley.
KTVB 6:24 PM. MDT April 12, 2017
