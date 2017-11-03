Grand marshal dies just days before Boise Veterans Day Parade

Clair Kilton served in the U.S. Army during World War II. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - This Saturday is the Boise Veterans Day Parade.

This year's theme is "Saluting the Rich Military History of Gowen Field," but the parade also honors all who have served in the U.S. military.

The parade named four grand marshals -- each representing a different era of military history.

However, we have learned that Clair Kilton, a World War II veteran passed away just this past Tuesday.

Clair Kilton began active duty with the U.S. Army in March 1943.

He fought in battles in Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Germany.

By the time Kilton was discharged in September 1945, he had received decorations, including the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign medal with five Battle stars, a Purple Heart and Silver Star.

KTVB interviewed him back in May at the Field of Honor ceremony. And even though it had been decades since he last served, he remembered what it was like on the battlefield.

“We had to do what we did, and we did it, and thank God some of us survived," said Kilton.

You can catch the parade in downtown Boise on Saturday.

It will start on 10th and Jefferson Street and head east and loop down Bannock at 4th Street.

If you can't make it downtown you can also watch it live on KTVB from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

It will also play again Saturday night and all day Sunday on Idaho's Very Own 24/7.

