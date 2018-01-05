'Good Samaritan' hit by van after pushing stalled car off road

Nampa police car (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

NAMPA -- A Caldwell man is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to help another person, police say.

The collision happened Tuesday morning on Idaho Center Boulevard near the intersection of East Gate Road in Nampa.

Nampa Police Sgt. Jamie Burns said the 41-year-old had been driving to work when he stopped to help someone whose car had broken down in the middle of the road.

"He had just got done being a Good Samaritan and pushing a car off the roadway that was stalled," Burns said.

According to witnesses, the man then attempted to run across Idaho Center Boulevard to get back to his own car, which he had left in the left turn lane.

As he crossed the street, the man was hit by a northbound van pulling a trailer, police say. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Burns said the van had a green light when its driver struck the man, and that the driver was not impaired. No citations have been issued in the case.

The man who was hit was listed in stable condition earlier this week, Burns said.

© 2018 KTVB-TV