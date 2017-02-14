Girls in crosswalk hit by car in Meridian

Meridian Police (Photo: KTVB)

MERIDIAN -- Two girls were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after police say they were hit by a car while crossing the street in a crosswalk.

The collision happened at about 7 a.m. on Cherry Lane in front of Compass Charter School.

Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea said the girls were walking to the school to catch their bus to the Compass Charter high school campus when they were hit. According to Basterrechea, the westbound driver had dropped her coffee and looked down just before she struck the two teens.

Both have been taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Their injuries did not appear life-threatening, but both had broken bones, Basterrechea said.

The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was cited for inattentive driving.

