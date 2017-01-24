KTVB
Girl located safe in Utah after going missing in Boise

KTVB 4:43 PM. MST January 24, 2017

BOISE - Boise police said Tuesday that a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Boise has been located in Utah.

Police said officers were able to confirm Reanna's well-being and that she is safe. 

Reanna is from Idaho Falls and was visiting Boise with her family when she went missing January 15.

She had been last seen at a hotel near W. Overland Road and S. Vinnell Way.

Reanna’s information had been entered into the National Crime Information Center, a database that alerts law enforcement across the U.S. that she’s missing.

 

