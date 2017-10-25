KTVB
Close

Giant sequoia doing well 4 months after Idaho uprooting

Associated Press , KTVB 12:33 PM. MDT October 25, 2017

 BOISE - A 10-story-tall tree moved two city blocks on giant rollers last summer has passed its first checkup.

Tree mover David Cox of Environmental Design examined the 800,000-pound (363,000-kilogram) sequoia on Wednesday and says there's new growth and overall the tree is looking good at its new location in Boise, Idaho.

But he says he's a bit concerned about some broken bark and smoothed-over bark near the base that might have been caused by animals or vandals or somebody climbing.

Naturalist John Muir sent the tree as a seedling to Boise more than a century ago where it was planted in a doctor's yard.

St. Luke's Health System in June paid $300,000 to move the largest and most notable tree in the city's urban forest to make way for a hospital expansion.

© 2017 KTVB-TV

KTVB

Monumental effort to relocate Idaho's largest giant sequoia

KTVB

Giant sequoia successfully moved to Fort Boise Park

KTVB

What's next for iconic Boise sequoia?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories