Future of paintball park destroyed in fire uncertain

Fire destroyed True Paintball Adventure in Boise. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The owners of a local paintball park are still in shock after a fire destroyed their business.

The fire happened Friday night just before midnight, and when firefighters arrived the building was completely engulfed in flames.

"It's gone. I mean there's nothing left,” Lael Haile, owner of True Paintball Adventure said.

The building, outdoor course, paintball equipment and even personal belongings were all lost in the fire.

The business was the sole source of income for Lael and Jeremy Haile.



"We don't have anything else,” Jeremy said. “This isn't something we just did on the side or put on the back burner. This was our life."

PREVIOUS: Fire destroys paintball park near airport

True Paintball Adventure had been in the location near Gowen Field since 2009.

The future of it is uncertain, especially since it could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to rebuild.



"It's not as simple as throwing a couple of pallets together,” Lael said.



"Constructing a safe environment to play in that's fun and challenging,” Jeremy said. “It's going to take a substantial effort."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the couple.

© 2017 KTVB-TV