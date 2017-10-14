Fundraising continues for wounded officer's motorcycle

Fundraising continues to build a brand new motorcycle for Boise Police Corporal Kevin Holtry, who was paralyzed last year after a shootout with a wanted man.

High Desert Harley-Davidson has been working for months to raise the money for a three-wheeled motorcycle with all the modifications Holtry needs to ride again, including a way for him to get out of his wheelchair and onto the motorcycle.

"I've ridden my entire life, so I thought I was never going to be able to ride again when I got shot," Holtry said during a fundraising event on Saturday. "Now it's going to be realistic, and it's a dream come true."

Todd Godfrey with High Desert H-D says with all the modifications, the motorcycle could cost $35,000 to $42,000. They hope to have enough money to start building it in December.

