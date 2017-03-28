Fundraiser to get injured Boise officer a new motorcycle

A fundraising effort is underway to purchase and modify a motorcycle for Cpl. Kevin Holtry, the Boise Police officer who was seriously injured in the line of duty last year. (Photo: High Desert Harley-Davidson)

BOISE - A fundraising effort is underway to purchase and modify a motorcycle for Cpl. Kevin Holtry, the Boise police officer who was seriously injured in the line of duty last year.

High Desert Harley-Davidson in Meridian set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of retrofitting a Tri-Glide Ultra Trike for Holtry. The motorcycle needs to modified so Holtry can control it with his hands and arms. Other modifications will be made to help Holtry get on and off the bike easily and safely, and create a way to carry his wheelchair onboard.

According to High Desert, Holtry has been an avid Harley-Davidson rider, and was in the market for a new motorcycle just prior to the shooting on Nov. 11.

The 17-year department veteran was shot multiple times while searching for a wanted suspect on the Boise Bench. The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down, and his left leg had to be amputated above the knee.

He returned home to a hero's welcome earlier this month, after spending two months at Craig Hospital in Denver, where he underwent intensive physical rehabilitation for the traumatic spinal cord injuries he suffered in the shooting.

High Desert says they donated $10,000 toward the project motorcycle project, and also received a $10,000 donation from Boise auto dealer Lyle Pearson.

Meanwhile, the Idaho Steelheads plan to honor Holtry at their home game against the Colorado Eagles on Friday, March 31. Follow this link to purchase $15 tickets for the game, with $5 from each ticket going back to the Fraternal Order of Police, Treasure Valley Lodge 11. Login with username: FRATERNAL and password: TVL11

