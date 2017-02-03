Fundraiser lunch helps adults with literacy

Lunch for Literacy is an annual fundraiser for the Learning Lab. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - A focus on literacy at a lunch in Boise today.

The 24th annual Lunch for Literacy took place at the Boise Centre this morning.

The event raises money through a silent auction for the Learning Lab.

The Learning Lab helps adults who struggle with literacy -- whether that be reading, writing, math, learning English -- or even getting a GED.

"All of the proceeds help fund scholarships,” said Ann Heilman, Executive Director of the Learning Lab. “At Learning Lab about 96 percent of our students have low or very low incomes and they can't afford to attend class. Classes cost about $300 a month, so this is our annual fundraiser where we raise those scholarship dollars to help them come to our classes."

Today's event was a sellout with about 1,000 guests.

The Learning Lab is always looking for volunteers to help tutor local residents. If you're interested, contact them for more information.

