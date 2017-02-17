Fundraiser helping yurt and trail restoration

Payette Brewing Company presented a check for $12,225 to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE - A local brewer and its customers are helping restore trails and yurts that were damaged or destroyed in last year's Pioneer Fire.

The fire destroyed one yurt and damaged the other five in the Idaho City yurt and trail system.

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation says only two were publicly accessible for the current winter season.

Friday, the department accepted a check for $12,225 raised by the recent "Kegs 4 Kause" fundraiser held at Payette Brewing Company in Boise.

"Now, it's going to take more to rebuild the yurts, but if you look at the history, it's always been individuals or businesses like Payette Brewing who've helped us grow it in the first place,” said David Langhorst, Director, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. “So to see hundreds of people come out in support of the yurt program and the trails in Idaho City was really heartening."

Idaho Parks and Recreation plans to work with the U.S. Forest Service and volunteers this spring and summer to make the necessary repairs to the existing yurts and the trail system, and to have five yurts publicly accessible by the beginning of next winter.

