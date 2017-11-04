FULL VIDEO: Boise Veterans Day Parade honoring those who served

2016 Boise Veterans Day Parade (Photo: KTVB)

The theme is for 2017 is "Saluting the Rich Military History of Gowen Field."

The parade is planned to start at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in downtown Boise.

A special opening ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the Idaho State Capitol steps.

The parade route starts at 10th and Jefferson, proceeds east on Jefferson to 4th Street, turns south on Bannock, and goes west to 11th Street.

Parade public affairs officer Matthew Parrott says the parade is taking place a week before Veterans Day because November 4 is a drill weekend for the Idaho National Guard at Gowen Field, and that will allow local military units to have a much larger presence in the parade.

Sadly, one of the grand marshals, Clair Kilton, a World War II veteran passed away just this past Tuesday.

