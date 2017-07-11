Fruitvale man dies in head-on crash with semi

Semi (Photo: vitpho)

MIDVALE -- An Adams County man was killed Monday afternoon after police say his car crossed over into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on into a semi truck.

The wreck happened at 4:09 p.m. on US-95 near Midvale.

Idaho State Police say 39-year-old Steven D. Joslin of Fruitvale was headed north in a 1985 Ford Thunderbird when he crossed over the center line. Joslin's car slammed into an oncoming Freightliner semi driven by 63-year-old Richard Pierce of Caldwell.

Joslin died at the scene. Pierce was taken by ambulance to Weiser Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The crash completely blocked the highway for five and a half hours.

