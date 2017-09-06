Fruitland man missing after ATV ride

Scott Gross (Photo: Payette Co. Sheriff's Office)

FRUITLAND -- Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for a Fruitland man who has been missing for two weeks.

Scott Gross, 41, has not been seen since he left his father's house in Fruitland the morning of July 24.

According to the Payette County Sheriff's Office, Gross drove away from the house on an ATV. The ATV was later found near New Plymouth, but deputies found no trace of Gross.

The missing man is about 6'0" and 250 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts and a white T-shirt, with a tan hoodie, white Nikes and a camoflauge backpack.

Anyone who spots Gross or knows where he may be is asked to call Payette County Sheriff's Office at 208-642-6006 ext. 1175.

