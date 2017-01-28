Friends, family remember legacy Wilder councilman leaves behind

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Wilder city councilman dies in crash
-
What are executive orders?
-
Trump signs order halting refugee program
-
Trade changes affecting Idaho AG industry
-
Power bills spike as temperatures drop
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
Semi crash blocked Idaho 55
-
Sky7 makes live debut in McCall
-
Coeur d'Alene man stops veteran from committing suicide
More Stories
-
Family, friends remember legacy Wilder councilman…Jan 28, 2017, 10:26 p.m.
-
Judge stays enforcement of new travel banJan 28, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
-
Trump immigration ban blocks migrants from boarding…Jan 28, 2017, 2:08 p.m.