Friday marks missing boy DeOrr Kunz Jr.'s 4th birthday

(Photo: Deter, Sean)

LEMHI COUNTY -- Friday marks the fourth birthday of an Idaho boy who vanished in Lemhi County more than a year ago.

DeOrr Kunz Jr.'s parents reported the toddler missing during a camping trip near Leadore. Despite extensive searches of the campground and nearby forest and reservoir, no trace of the boy was found.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office named DeOrr's parents as suspects in the boy's disappearance in January. Jessica Mitchell and DeOrr Kunz Sr. have denied any wrongdoing, and neither has been charged with a crime.

Investigators say they do not believe DeOrr is still alive.

Lemhi County Chief Deputy Steve Penner said Friday that although there have been no new developments in the case, it remains under investigation.

Penner said his office still receives tips about the disappearance and it's "rare" for a week to go by without investigators working on something related to the case.

A Texas-based private investigator who was looking into DeOrr's disappearance moved the investigation to cold-case status in October.

Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2016 KTVB